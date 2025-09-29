Kathmandu, Sept 29 Prime Minister Sushila Karki will not be receiving Tika this year during the Dashain festival. In her Dashain greeting message issued today, she stated that there will be no Tika ceremony this year, and there is no program to apply Tika to the general public either. “This year, I will not receive Tika, and there is no program to apply Tika to the public,” the message said.

Prime Minister Karki also affirmed the government’s commitment to holding elections on the scheduled date. She noted that the current government was formed on the momentum of the unprecedented youth movement and that it is committed to conducting the House of Representatives election on the designated date. She added that she is dedicated to maintaining good governance in the country.

In her message, Prime Minister Karki extended her wishes for peace and happiness to all Nepali sisters and brothers at home and abroad, as well as Nepali-speaking communities around the world who celebrate this festival.