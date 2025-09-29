Kathmandu, Sept 29 – The government has sent a letter to the Federal Parliament Secretariat instructing it to implement its decision to take back all facilities provided in violation of the law.

The cabinet meeting on September 21 had decided to cut unproductive expenditure and enforce austerity measures. Acting on that decision, the Ministry of Finance wrote to the Parliament Secretariat directing it to withdraw facilities given to retired political and administrative officials.

According to the letter, vehicles, goods, assistants, and security personnel that were provided beyond what is allowed by law must be returned.

Following the government decision and its publication in the news, former National Assembly chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina returned his vehicle. Former Speakers Onsari Gharti Magar and Krishna Bahadur Mahara also returned their vehicles and other facilities.

The Parliament Secretariat said this move has now paved the way for recovering such facilities from others who are still using them. It added that even joint secretary–level staff in the secretariats of both the House of Representatives and the National Assembly had been using these vehicles.

The Secretariat confirmed that with the government’s letter now received, it will take the necessary steps to reclaim all facilities provided illegally.

People’s News Monitoring Service