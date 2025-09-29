Kathmandu, Sept 29 : Nepal Police’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has searched the Jawalakhel residence of Bhushan Rana, brother of Arzu Rana and brother-in-law of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Bhushan has long been accused of influencing major government contracts and appointments. The raid comes weeks after Gen-Z protesters stormed Deuba’s Budhanilkantha home on September 9, where authorities reportedly recovered large sums of cash and valuables.

Officials say several individuals are now under close scrutiny. The investigation has intensified since AIG Dr. Manoj Kumar KC was appointed CIB chief. KC is credited with driving forward the probe into the Bhutanese refugee scam during his earlier tenure leading the Valley Crime Investigation Office.

Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal recently visited CIB headquarters and instructed investigators to pursue politically sensitive cases that had previously stalled.

People’s News Monitoring Service