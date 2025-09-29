Kathmandu, Sept 29: Tourist arrivals have plunged after the recent Gen-Z protests, the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) said. Vandalism, arson, and looting during the unrest disrupted the peak season and damaged Nepal’s image as a safe destination.

NTB chief executive Dhananjay Regmi told a World Tourism Day event in Kathmandu that arrivals fell by 45 percent compared to the same time last year. Daily numbers, which averaged 3,300 to 3,400 in early Ashwin 2080, dropped to about 1,600 right after the protests.

He said visitor numbers are slowly recovering, reaching 2,300 the following week and about 2,900 per day recently. NTB has also upgraded its information system to give travelers real-time updates and rebuild confidence in Nepal as a destination.

People’s News Monitoring Service