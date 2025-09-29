Kathmandu, September 29: In the past 24 hours, 111,000 people have left the Kathmandu Valley by roads to celebrate the Dasain festival with their families.

According to the Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office, a total of 467,000 people have left Kathmandu from Ghatasthapana until Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Vijay Bahadur Swar, President of the Federation of Nepalese National Transport Entrepreneurs, said that traffic jams on most roads have created difficulties for passengers to reach their destinations.

He added that since Ghatasthapana, around 800,000 people have already left the Kathmandu Valley.

Swar also informed that they have requested the traffic police to ensure the smooth operation of transportation services.

The traffic police stated that security personnel have been deployed as needed to ensure uninterrupted travel.

People's News Monitoring Service.