Kathmandu, Sept 28: Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has issued a notice asking consumers using electricity through dedicated feeders and trunk lines to clear their outstanding dues within 21 working days.

In its notice, NEA said all previous reviews and related actions have been scrapped. Consumers must settle their bills by 17 Kartik 2082 (as per the decision of the NEA Board on 10 Asoj 2082).

Those willing to pay in monthly instalments can choose a plan of up to 28 months. NEA warned that failure to clear dues within the given deadline will result in action under the Electricity Revenue Collection Regulations, 2078BS.

People’s News Monitoring Service