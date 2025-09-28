New Delhi, Sept 28: At least 36 people have died, including children, in a crush at a political rally in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, state officials say.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered on Saturday at a campaign event for actor-turned-politician Vijay in the southern Karur district. It was delayed by several hours, local media reported. Images broadcast on television showed people fainting in the packed crowds.

Politician Senthil Balaji spoke to reporters outside a local hospital to confirm the deaths, and added that more than 50 other people had been injured.

The death toll includes at least 16 women, nine men and six children, state health minister Ma Subramanian told local media.Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said some people were taken to hospital after fainting in the crush. Extra assistance has been requested from doctors working in nearby districts, he added.

Compensation of one million rupees ($11,300; £8,400) will be provided to the families of the deceased, Stalin added, and there will be an inquiry into the incident.One man whose family members were at the event spoke to Indian news agency ANI from outside a hospital.

"My brother's two children were there. Two boys. The elder one passed away, the younger one is missing. My relatives, my sister-in-law, is in the ICU. What should I do?" he said.

In an online statement, Vijay said his heart was "broken" and he was in "unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow. "He sent his "deepest sympathies and condolences" to the families of those who died, and prayers for a "speedy recovery" to those in hospital.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the incident was "unfortunate" and "deeply saddening", in a post on X. Deadly crushes are not uncommon in India, and there have been several similarly tragic incidents this year alone, including at the famous Kumbh Mela Hindu festival and outside a cricket stadium. ( BBC)

People’s News Monitoring Service