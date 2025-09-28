Kathmandu, Sept 28: Damage caused by the Gen-Z protests on September 8 and 9 (Bhadra 23 and 24) has led to insurance claims worth Rs 23.39 billion, according to Nepal Insurance Authority.

The authority said claim notices are still being filed. So far, 594 claims are for property insurance, 2,209 for motor insurance, 144 for engineering and contract risk insurance, 11 for transport insurance, and 30 for other categories.

Bagmati Province has the highest number of claims, with 1,608 applications filed. Koshi Province has 377, Madhesh 323, Gandaki 219, Lumbini 254, Karnali 25, and Sudurpaschim 182. This brings the total number of claims so far to 2,988.

Given the scale of physical damage, the number of claims is expected to rise further.

By company, Siddhartha Premier Insurance has received claims worth Rs 5.45 billion, The Oriental Insurance Rs 5.23 billion, IGI Prudential Insurance Rs 2.79 billion, Shikhar Insurance Rs 2.39 billion, and Sagarmatha Lumbini Insurance Rs 1.57 billion.

In total, 14 non-life insurance companies and four microinsurance companies have received claims related to the movement.

People’s News Monitoring Service