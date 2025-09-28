Kathmandu, September 28: Senior Advocate and constitutional expert Bhimarjun Acharya has objected to the government’s decision not to immediately punish those involved in the destruction that took place on Bhadra 24 (September 9).

He argued that the existing laws are sufficient to take action against acts such as arson and looting, and that it is not appropriate to use the excuse of forming a commission to grant impunity.

Referring to the press release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, Acharya wrote on Facebook on Sunday:

“It is not right to say that no action should be taken against individuals involved in crimes on the grounds that a commission has been formed. This looks like an attempt to cover up the incident. The commission’s report may be somewhat useful for the incident of the 23rd, but it cannot help in any way for the incident of September 24. For acts like arson and looting, the existing laws are already sufficient, so it is wrong to make the commission an excuse. The main reason why individuals surrender some of their freedoms to live under the authority of the state is for security. The security of the lives and property of its citizens is the first responsibility of the state. People must feel that the state is worth living in.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a statement saying that since a commission has been formed and an investigation is ongoing, no immediate action would be taken against those involved in the incidents of the September 23 and 24.

