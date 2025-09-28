October 12, Kathmandu – Aryatara Shakya from Itumbahal, Kathmandu, has been selected as the new Kumari, also known as the living goddess.

Her enthronement ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday between 12:05 PM and 12:16 PM. During the event, the outgoing Kumari, Trishna Shakya, will be bid farewell with traditional music and rituals.

Aryatara, two and a half years old, was chosen from a list of candidates recommended following a call by the Shakya Mahabihar Association. The association had asked 15 major Bahal communities in the city to submit names for consideration.

After reviewing the submissions, the selection panel, along with guidance from the Guthi institutions and the Panchang (calendar) decision committee, followed traditional procedures to select Aryatara Shakya as the new Kumari, the association confirmed.

