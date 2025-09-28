Former King Gyanendra Shah’s Message on the Occasion of Vijaya Dashami 2082 BS

Kathmandu, September 28: Former King Gyanendra Shah has emphasized the need for a political system that accommodates Gen Z's aspirations for the supreme interests of the nation and the people.

In a Dasain greeting addressed to all Nepalis at home and abroad, the former King extended his best wishes for happiness, peace, and prosperity on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami 2082 BS.

In the Dasain greetings today (September 28), he described Dashain as an occasion of national unity, tradition, and the exchange of goodwill.

“Our state system must embrace the desires and aspirations of the new generation,” he said. “We must adopt the advancing modern technology and scientific expertise. While pursuing material development, we must also embrace the changing structures of national societies in the global order.”

The former King stressed that Nepal has always stood as a free and dignified nation and highlighted that the country must chart its own course without being trapped in geopolitical complexities. He urged people to internalize modern technology, scientific competence, and global transformations, but without forgetting Nepal’s unique identity, traditions, and values.

“Youth are the pillars of our future. Only their inherent patriotism, energy, and innovative thinking can make the nation strong, prosperous, and self-reliant,” he said.

Pointing out that the country is currently in a state of destruction and grief, he further informed that he has decided not to offer Tika and Jamara to the public this year. “Our programs must now focus not on destruction, but on rebuilding,” his message noted.

The former King expressed his wishes that the new generation and the new era move forward with hope, trust, and confidence. On the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, he prayed that Goddess Nawa Durga Bhawani guide the nation toward a divine path.

Unofficial translation of the full text of the message of the former King reads as follows:

Dear Nepali brothers and sisters,

Our national festival, Vijaya Dashami, has arrived at our doorsteps with the beginning of autumn. On this auspicious occasion of Dashain, when Goddess Nawa Durga is worshipped and goodwill is exchanged as per tradition, I extend my heartfelt wishes for happiness, peace, and prosperity to all Nepalis living within and outside Nepal.

The sacrifices and contributions made by our forefathers to safeguard the unity, integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Nepal are the backbone of our existence, dignity, and glorious culture. Based on these foundations, Nepal has always stood as a sovereign and independent self-respecting nation. Without falling into dependency or geopolitical traps, we must continue to rebuild an undivided Nepal by determining our own path. Our collective hope and aspiration is none other than our steady progress and development.

In our political system and in the arrangements of dynamic governance, it is essential to advance with timely reforms that reflect the sentiments of the people. For some time now, we have been expressing our deep concern, interest, and clear vision for the supreme welfare of the country and its people. Our state system must embrace the aspirations and desires of the younger generation. We must adopt the growing modern technology and scientific expertise. While advancing material development, we must also accept the changing structures of national societies in the global order. While making all such efforts as per the demands of time and era, we must not forget our own identity, uniqueness, and values.

The young generation is the foundation of our future. Only their patriotism, energy, and innovative thinking can lead the nation on the path of becoming strong, prosperous, and self-reliant. This is the demand of the time. Let us look at ourselves in the mirror of our own nation. Much of our governance has been consumed in destruction, demolition, and burning. Now, our programs must move toward rebuilding, not destroying. We must uphold truth, respect our elders, maintain dignity and discipline, nurture love for the nation, and adopt national consciousness and thought. Whatever has happened has already happened. Now, let the new generation, with hope, trust, and confidence, move forward into the new era.

At this moment, the nation is in a state of extreme devastation and grief. Therefore, we are compelled to celebrate this festival only in a familial and cultural manner. We also inform our well-wishing citizens that, unlike in the past, Tika and Jamara will not be distributed on a large scale. May Goddess Nawa Durga Bhawani keep guiding us toward the divine path—this is my prayer.

People’s News Monitoring Service.