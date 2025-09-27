Kathmandu, Sept 27: The Nepal Tourism Board has called on foreign governments to ease travel advisories for Nepal, emphasizing that the country is fully safe for tourists. Speaking at a ‘Meet and Greet with the Diplomatic Corps’ event in Kathmandu during Dashain, CEO Deepak Raj Joshi clarified that Nepal has returned to normal conditions.

Earlier, following the Gen Z protests on September 9 and 10, several embassies had issued advisories cautioning travelers. CEO Joshi reassured diplomats that the disruptions were short-lived and that Nepal’s tourism sector is back on track. “Nepal is stable, secure, and fully accessible, with operational transportation and health services,” he said. He added that the military quickly restored order, the new government is in place, security agencies and tourist police are functioning normally, and roads, airports, and hospitals are operating smoothly.

Addressing the diplomats, Joshi highlighted Nepal’s unique natural and cultural appeal, urging their support in promoting the country positively internationally. He noted that 25 hotels experienced minor damages during the protests and over 2,000 tourism jobs were affected, but stressed the resilience of Nepal’s tourism industry, assuring that tourists were never targeted and safety is guaranteed going forward.

Vice-Chair Ram Prasad Sapkota also urged diplomats to convey to their governments and citizens that Nepal is open and safe, ready to welcome visitors with its culture, heritage, and hospitality.

The event, held on the eve of World Tourism Day, included diplomats from 15 countries including the United States, India, Egypt, Norway, Qatar, Malaysia, and Pakistan, alongside representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tourism, Forest and Environment, the Department of Immigration, and tourism industry stakeholders.

CEO Joshi highlighted that festivals like Dashain, Tihar, and Nepal Sambat showcase Nepal as a place of reunion and renewal. Tourism, he said, not only supports the economy but strengthens social bonds and diplomatic relations. He reaffirmed the Tourism Board’s commitment to work with international partners to promote Nepal globally.