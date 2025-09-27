Kathmandu, September 27: A total of 234 non-performing contracts for road and bridge construction, which have remained stalled for years without work despite agreements being signed, are going to be terminated.

These contracts, under the Department of Roads and overseen by the Federal Road Supervision and Monitoring Office, including various Road Division Offices, the Postal Highway, and the Mid-Hill Highway, are set to be scrapped.

Under the Federal Road Supervision and Monitoring Office, there are 38 sick contracts in Damak, 75 in Kathmandu, 39 in Pokhara, 49 in Surkhet, 16 in the Postal Highway, and 17 in the Mid-Hill Highway. A committee will also be formed to investigate former and current responsible officials who, by failing to perform their duties, contributed to making these contracts non-performing.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation; Physical Infrastructure and Transport; and Urban Development, Kulman Ghising, on Saturday held discussions with Ministry secretaries, joint secretaries, the director general of the Department of Roads, chiefs of the Federal Road Supervision and Monitoring Offices, and project chiefs. He stated that there is no alternative but to terminate such non-performing contracts in order to end the trend of taking contracts but not executing the work.

Minister Ghising further mentioned that scrapping these contracts would also end the tendency of contractors committing to low bids, taking mobilization advances, investing that money elsewhere, and then not completing the contracted work.

He said, “Road projects are being contracted out but the work is not being carried out. Every year, the state spends billions for road construction, but citizens are unable to benefit. Contract management seems virtually nonexistent. Impunity has grown because no action has been taken against those involved in turning contracts into failures. In some cases, contracts became non-performing because decisions were not made on time by government staff; such staff must also be investigated. Regardless of which contractors are involved, do not be influenced by anyone—terminate the contracts freely and confidently. This step will be an important milestone for good governance, and I will fully protect you.”

According to the definition, a contract worth over 20 million rupees is considered non-performing if, despite extensions, progress remains below 50% after more than 100% additional time beyond the original contract period. Similarly, contracts worth more than 20 million rupees are considered sick if progress remains below 80% even after more than 200% time extensions, or below 95% even after more than 400% extensions.

Minister Ghising also stated that any irregularities, delays, bribery, or harassment of service seekers in the ministry or its subordinate offices will result in immediate action against those involved. He further directed staff to immediately report if anyone misuses his name to trouble others unnecessarily.

People’s News Monitoring Service. a