Kathmandu, Sept 27: The fuel supply problem caused by landslides has been resolved.

Most petrol stations along the Prithvi Highway had faced a shortage due to landslides in the Muglin area. Fuel shortages occurred because tankers could not pass through the affected sections.

However, the issue has now been resolved, according to Nepal Oil Corporation( NOC) spokesperson Manoj Thakur.

“Due to the blockage on the Muglin-Narayangadh road section, petrol stations along the Prithvi Highway had experienced a shortage of petroleum products. This issue has now been resolved, and I want to inform all concerned parties that there is no longer any shortage of petroleum products at the petrol stations along this highway,” he said.

People’s News Monitoring Service