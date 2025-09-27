

Kathmandu, Sept 27: Minister for Education, Science and Technology Mahavir Pun has warned that schools failing to release salaries during the festive season will face action.

Through social media, he said, “We have received many complaints that school management committees and principals have not disbursed salaries during Dashain and Tihar. The Ministry of Education has already sent the salaries to schools. If any teacher has not received their salary through unjustified or unfair means by tomorrow, the principals responsible will be penalized according to the rules.”

Minister Pun also urged local governments not to withhold salaries. “The Ministry of Education has already sent the salaries to all municipalities. If any teacher does not receive their salary by tomorrow due to any unjust or unfair reason, the concerned municipality will be penalized according to the law,” he added.

People’s News Monitoring Service