

Kathmandu, Sept 27 : Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has begun installing 2,500 traffic cones and 1,250 retractable bars on major roads to improve traffic flow and reduce accidents. The campaign is part of a joint effort between the metropolis, traffic police, and other stakeholders to channelize roads and minimize jams.

According to Anukul Nidhi, an assistant expert at the Urban Planning Commission, the purchase was initially planned for fiscal year 2080/81 but was delayed due to procedural hurdles and completed in 2081/82. The city expects the new equipment to play an important role in traffic management.

Nidhi said the cones measure between 900 and 1,000 millimeters in height, making them larger than the ones previously used. This is expected to encourage more disciplined driving. Each cone weighs 3 to 5 kilograms and has no holes at the base, making it difficult for motorcyclists to move them.

The cones are reflective and visible at night. Each set contains two cones and one two-meter telescopic retractable bar linking them. In total, 1,250 sets have been purchased, comprising 2,500 cones and 1,250 bars.

Officials said the equipment addresses gaps in road channelization and the tendency of vehicles to fill any empty space. The cones and bars have been installed along key sections such as Singha Durbar–Bhadra Kali, Singha Durbar–Maitighar, and Padmodaya. Placing cones in long rows near Bhadra Kali is expected to reduce head-on traffic pressure and allow smoother left turns from Maitighar, cutting both accidents and congestion.

The city stressed that traffic management depends on cooperation among road users, municipal authorities, and traffic police. It also emphasized the need for data-driven approaches, modern technology, and practical on-site solutions for sustainable traffic control.

People's News Monitoring Service