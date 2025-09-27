Janakpurdham, Sept 27: Two people were killed and one injured when a Scorpio hit a motorcycle in Sarlahi.

The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Ankit Chaudhary of Brahampuri-2, Sarlahi, who was riding the motorcycle, and 25-year-old Rohit Sahani, who was sitting in the middle seat of the motorcycle.

According to Sarlahi Police Spokesperson DSP Saroj Rai, at around 8 PM on Friday, a Scorpio with registration number MH 04 DJ 1297 heading from Parsa to Belhi hit a motorcycle with registration number Pradesh 3-03-001 Pa 7575 coming from the opposite direction on the Postal Highway section in Brahampuri Rural Municipality-5.

Two people on the motorcycle were seriously injured and one sustained moderate injuries. The police have taken the Scorpio under control and are searching for the driver, who is on the run, according to the Sarlahi District Police Office.

People’s News Monitoring Service