Kathmandu, September 27: Industries providing employment to at least 100 women and operate as export-oriented enterprises will be provided loans at a concessional interest rate.

According to the new integrated directives issued by Nepal Rastra Bank, licensed institutions may set the loan interest rate for industries that achieve at least 25% value addition and export 25% of their total production at a maximum premium of one percentage point above their base rate.

Similarly, industries, businesses, commercial establishments, and employees directly affected by the extraordinary circumstances during the Gen Z protests can receive loans for salaries and other facilities at a maximum premium of 0.50 percentage points above the base rate.

Such loans must be disbursed for a period of either one year or until the business resumes operations, whichever is shorter. On these loans, the government will provide an interest subsidy of 2% for six months. Employers must submit applications for such loans by the end of Poush (mid-January).

The integrated directive of the central bank also states that when providing loans to replace vehicles and transport equipment used commercially that were damaged during the Gen Z protests, the loan-to-value ratio can be maintained at 80%.

Likewise, loans affected by the disruptions at the Rasuwa and Tatopani customs points due to recent natural disasters may be rescheduled by licensed institutions upon the borrower’s request, after confirming the impact on the business. Rescheduled loans must remain classified under the same category as they were up to the end of Ashad (mid-July). (RSS)

