Kathmandu, Sept 27: Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal has assured that all investigations previously stalled due to political connections will resume immediately.

Speaking briefly to journalists on Friday afternoon after inspecting the Crime Investigation Department in Naxal, he said the government is prioritizing this step as part of its efforts to promote good governance.

Minister Aryal noted that corruption in the past grew due to political interference, but the government is now determined to break that pattern and move forward. He added that all subordinate agencies have been instructed to advance investigations in line with existing laws.

He further emphasized that the government is working to uphold good governance and ensure elections are held on schedule.

People’s News Monitoring Service