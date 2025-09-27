Kathmandu, Sept 26 – The September 8–9 Gen-Z protests have hurt Nepal’s international standing, with the UAE halting visit and work visas for Nepalis. Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and some European nations are reportedly following with tighter rules.

Authorities say the UAE has offered no explanation, but the visa freeze likely relates to riots, arson, and the escape of 15,000 inmates during the protests. More than half have returned, but thousands remain at large. Labor officials warn that restrictions could reduce already declining job placements in Malaysia and other destinations, hitting remittance inflows.