Kathmandu, Sept 26: The Department of Prison Management has ordered all inmates who escaped during the September 9 unrest to surrender by October 6 or face prosecution under the Prison Act and other laws.

Task forces led by local officials and security agencies are tracking fugitives. Around 15,000 prisoners fled from 28 jails and nine juvenile centres, though most have returned voluntarily. Police are actively re-arresting those still missing.

People’s News Monitoring Service