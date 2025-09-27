Kathmandu, Sept 27: The government has urged service providers not to increase air ticket prices during festivals such as Dashain and Tihar. Gyanendra Bhul, information officer at the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), said all service providers have been warned against raising fares during the festival season.

Speaking to News Agency Nepal on Friday, he added that, considering the country's difficult situation, the government has requested airlines to sell tickets below the maximum price set by authorities to provide relief to passengers.

According to him, the law already regulates the minimum and maximum prices of air tickets. The authority has instructed service providers to sell tickets at prices below the maximum limit.

"Given the current situation in the country, we have asked our airline partners not to sell tickets at the maximum fare. Instead, sell them one or two classes lower than the maximum fare. Airlines are following this guidance. For example, Buddha Air has internally prepared not to sell tickets above NPR 12,000 for flights to Dhangadhi," he said.

The authority also stated that it has arranged additional flights during the festival season to accommodate air travelers. Daily, around 10,000 passengers use domestic flights in Nepal.

Bhul noted that during festivals like Dashain and Tihar, the number of passengers can reach up to 18,000 per day, which is why extra flights have been arranged.

People’s News Monitoring Service