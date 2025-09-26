Kathmandu, Sept 25: The Election Commission has confirmed that citizens who turn 18 by March 4, just a day before the House of Representatives election on March 5, will be allowed to vote.

To include these new voters, the EC will soon start a campaign to register and update electoral rolls. Voter registration will continue until mid-November 2025, following an ordinance issued on Wednesday that expands eligibility for the upcoming polls.

The interim government, led by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki after the September 8–9 Gen-Z movement, set March 5 as the federal parliamentary election date. President Ram Chandra Paudel’s ordinance amends the Voter List Act, allowing first-time voters from the Gen-Z generation to be added to the voter list and exercise their voting rights.

