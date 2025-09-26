Chitwan, Sept 26: The Muglin–Narayangadh road has reopened for two-way traffic after a massive landslide near the Tuin Khola bridge in Ichhakamana Rural Municipality-5, Chitwan, was cleared. The road had been blocked for 56 hours.

According to the Bharatpur Road Division Office, the landslide, which occurred at 4:50 pm on Tuesday, was one of the largest to date. It was completely cleared by 10:23 pm on Thursday, and traffic resumed from 10:35 pm the same night.

More than five bulldozers were used to clear the 160-meter-long landslide. To speed up the work, floodlights were installed on Thursday evening, and clearing continued throughout the night.

The road closure left passengers stranded for a long time. Many travelers heading to their destinations for the Dashain festival were stuck on the highway, facing significant hardship.

Although the road has reopened, it will take some time for the long traffic jam to clear, so smooth travel is not expected immediately.

This highway, which connects Kathmandu to other parts of the country, has faced repeated closures due to landslides. Landslides near the Tuin Khola bridge have occurred several times in the past as well.

