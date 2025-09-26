Kathmandu, Sept 26: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is facing pressure to vacate its central office in Bansthali, Kathmandu. Bharatmani Devkota, the landlord who rented the property to the party, has requested that it be cleared within three months. He cited unpaid rent for over ten months and security concerns as reasons for his decision.

This development comes amid the backdrop of intense anti-corruption protests led by Nepal's Generation Z. In early September, demonstrations erupted across the country, fueled by widespread frustration over government corruption, unemployment, and a recent ban on social media platforms. The protests escalated into violent clashes, resulting in at least 74 deaths and over 2,100 injuries.

Protesters targeted symbols of the political elite, including the residences of top leaders and key government buildings. The Prime Minister's residence at Baluwatar, the President's office at Shital Niwas, and the Federal Parliament building in New Baneshwor were among the structures set ablaze. Offices of major political parties, such as the Communist Party of Nepal (UML), Nepali Congress, and the Maoists, were also vandalized and torched.

In this context, Devkota's request for RSP to vacate its office adds to the mounting challenges facing the party. The damage to political infrastructure and the ongoing investigations into the protests underscore the volatile political climate in Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service