Kathmandu, Sept 26: During the Gen-Z movement, the homes of former Prime Ministers Sher Bahadur Deuba and Pushpa Kamal Dahal were set on fire, destroying cash allegedly stored in these houses.

The government has launched investigations to trace the origins of this money. Agencies including the Department of Revenue Investigation (DoRI), Department of Money Laundering Investigation (DoMLI), and the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) are involved, and further action will follow once their reports are complete.

Currently, senior leaders from major political parties are under scrutiny by the DoMLI. While the government’s main focus remains holding the House of Representatives election within six months, it is also addressing violent incidents, suppression, and corruption during the Gen-Z movement. A commission to investigate suppression has been formed, while a separate commission for corruption inquiries is yet to be established.

Investigations have begun into the cash burned in the homes of Deuba and Dahal. Evidence collected from these residences has been sent to a digital forensic lab, with the DoMLI preparing reports after lab results are received. Recently, DoMLI teams visited Deuba’s residence, Dahal’s house in Khumaltar, and former Minister Deepak Khadka’s home to document and collect evidence. Protesters had discovered, and, in some cases, scattered cash found in these locations during the unrest.

Authorities suggest the money may have come from contract manipulations, bribes linked to transfers and promotions, procurement irregularities, policy-driven favors for traders, and collusion with smugglers.

At Deuba’s home, burned US dollars and large-denomination Nepali banknotes were reportedly recovered, though his office denied claims of secret storage tunnels. Some money was also f ound at Khadka’s residence, with videos of the cash circulating publicly.

The CIB has begun examining all money recovered or burned from these homes under suspicion of illegal acquisition.

The interim government, led by Sushila Karki, has requested asset details of senior leaders from parties including NC, CPN-UML, and Maoist Center. Data will come from the Civil Service Registry, the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority, and the Judicial Council.

Investigations may cover assets of leaders who held office since 1990 BS, including former PMs KP Sharma Oli, Deuba, Dahal, and former Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba. Meanwhile, the commission led by former Special Court judge Gauri Bahadur Karki continues probing suppression and violent incidents that occurred during the Gen-Z movement.

People’s News Monitoring Service