Kathmandu, September 26: Global IME Bank Limited has introduced the ‘Goal Based Saving’ scheme, enabling customers to set financial targets and save accordingly. Through this scheme, mobile banking users can conveniently plan and manage their savings for future needs.

Under this scheme, customers can set a savings goal between NPR 50,000 to NPR 500,000, with the flexibility to choose a tenure ranging from 6 months to 2 years.

Customers can set their savings goals by choosing the target amount and preferred duration between 6 months to 2 years. The system then calculates the required monthly savings, applicable interest rate, and timeline to achieve the goal—all accessible through mobile banking. If needed, customers can also break their savings goal directly from the mobile banking platform, without visiting a branch. The customer can track the entire statement, fund position and related details from Global Smart Plus. Customers can conveniently track their statements, fund status, and other related details through Global Smart Plus.

There is an option to either have the required monthly amount directly deducted from the primary savings account or manually deposit the monthly amount on a chosen date.

The scheme also includes a round-up saving feature. Under round-up saving, customers can save the rounded-up amount from each merchant QR payment into their goal saving account. There are three options available for round-up saving: nearest two, flat, and percentage.

In the nearest two option, customers specify the nearest amount to round up to. For example, if Rs 224 is paid via merchant QR and the nearest two is set to 25, Rs 1 will be saved towards the goal; if set to 30, Rs 6 will be saved.

Similarly, in the flat amount option, a fixed amount is saved from every transaction. For example, if Rs 100 is set, Rs 100 will be saved from every merchant QR payment.

In the percentage option, a set percentage of each QR payment is saved. For example, if 10% is set, then on a Rs 200 payment, Rs 20 will be saved towards the goal.

The saving duration for the target amount can be set from 6 months to 2 years. Additionally, the bank will offer the highest interest rates on the saved amount.

Mobile banking users of the bank can save directly via the Global Smart Plus mobile banking app under this scheme.

Global IME Bank has been recognized as Nepal’s best bank in two categories by the Global Finance Best Bank Award 2024 and 2025, and also by the Euromoney Award for Excellence 2024. The bank was awarded Best Bank by Euromoney for 2022, 2024, and 2025.

Global IME Bank is the first private commercial bank in Nepal with a branch network in all 77 districts of the country. It operates 352 branch offices, 384 ATMs, 155 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 foreign representative offices, providing excellent services to its customers through more than 1,000 service centers.

In addition to offering banking services to Nepali citizens, the bank also provides remittance services from various countries around the world. The bank facilitates remittances from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, and other countries.

People’s News Monitoring Service.