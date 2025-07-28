RASUWA, July 28: Two pilgrims have gone missing while bathing in the holy Gosaikunda Lake on Sunday. Hem Bahadur Shahi, the Chief of Rasuwa District Police, identified the missing individuals as Sujan Dhakal, around 28, from Biratnagar, Morang, and Manoj Neupane from Belbari, Morang.

Authorities suspect they may have drowned after venturing into a deeper part of the lake. A search and rescue team comprising personnel from the Nepali Army’s Shreenath Battalion, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force has been deployed to the site.

In a separate incident in Kapilvastu, two out of four individuals seriously injured in a road accident on Sunday night have died. A bus (registration Ga 1 Kha 9013) traveling eastward struck an auto-rickshaw (Lu 1 Ha 4154) at around 8:30 PM in Umari, Shiwraj Municipality-1.

According to Inspector Sujan Sah of Chandrauta Area Police Office, the deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Rit Bahadur Sunar of Umari and 18-year-old Rabina Rana of Baluwa, Shiwraj Municipality-3.

They succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment at City Hospital in Bhairahawa. The other two victims—Pabitra Sunar of Umari and 18-year-old Shakti Bhandari from Pyuthan, currently residing in Baluwa—are still under medical care at the same hospital. Police have taken both the bus and auto-rickshaw drivers into custody for investigation.

People’s News Monitoring Servvice