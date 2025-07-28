Kathmandu, July 28: Tighter security checks at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) have prompted human traffickers to reroute operations through New Delhi and Dubai, according to Nepal Police. The shift came to light after 47 Nepali nationals, who were about to fly abroad on visit visas from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, were rescued and brought back to Kathmandu.

Nepal’s Anti-Human Trafficking Control Bureau (AHTCB) has listed 11 individuals as suspects, following complaints from the rescued women. Police have received authorization to arrest them but are keeping details confidential. The women are now in a safe house in Kathmandu, receiving counseling, while investigations continue.

SSP Krishna Pangeni, head of the bureau, confirmed the interrogation of the victims but withheld specifics, citing the early stage of the inquiry. The women, allegedly headed for Gulf countries on visit visas, were rescued with the help of Nepal’s Embassy in Delhi.

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has directed a thorough investigation. With increasing cases of trafficking via visit visas, the Ministry has implemented reforms and intensified checks at TIA. This crackdown has reportedly forced traffickers to use Delhi airport instead. “Most now travel via Delhi to reach third countries,” a TIA immigration official noted.

To disrupt longstanding networks at TIA, 44 new officers were deployed by the Home Ministry. The reforms have made it harder for travel agencies to facilitate illegal departures from Kathmandu. The Immigration Department has also set up an alternative data center to prevent disruptions under the pretext of server issues.

Meanwhile, the visit visa system remains politically contentious. The opposition Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) continues to boycott parliament, criticizing the government’s handling of visa misuse. In response, a task force led by former Chief Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi has been formed to regulate visit visa policies.

