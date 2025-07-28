Kathmandu, July 28: CPN-UML Chairperson and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has declared that there will be no agreement of any kind with former President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

During a lengthy briefing with central members from Karnali on Saturday night at Baluwatar, PM Oli gave detailed directives regarding internal party disputes. “The discussion lasted about three hours. After receiving updates from other leaders, the chairman spoke for two hours,” said one leader present at the meeting.

Of the 27 central committee members from Karnali, 22 were present at the meeting, where Oli began his remarks by referencing the Jhapa revolt. “He spent half an hour recounting the rebellion days, and then spoke about issues concerning the former president,” a source said.

Recalling that he had been the one to make Bhandari president, Oli revealed that he had been aware at the time that it would not be possible for her to return to politics afterward. “I had made the proposal to Madhav Nepal as well. But he rejected it, saying he wouldn’t be allowed to return to politics,” Oli said, adding that Jhala Nath Khanal had responded in a similar manner.

Oli emphasized that Bhandari, like Madhav Nepal and Jhala Nath Khanal, was aware that returning to active politics was not an option. “It’s not as if she didn’t understand what Madhav and Jhala Nath understood,” Oli remarked. “She’s ten years younger than Madhav and fully understood the implications.”

Oli stated that it was precisely because she would not be able to return to active politics that he had pushed strongly for Bhandari’s second presidential term. “I was the campaigner to make her president for the second time. Even when Jhala Nath expressed interest, I insisted that she serve another five years,” Oli was quoted as saying by another central member.

However, Oli told the leaders that on Asar 3 (mid-July), Bhandari had visited Baluwatar and accused him of making baseless allegations against her. “I don’t know who is provoking her,” Oli said. “During the conversation from 6:30 to 10:30 in the evening, she told me I had become unpopular and bluntly asked me to step down.”

Oli clarified that he told Bhandari it was not possible to hand over leadership to her. He firmly stated there was no possibility of making any agreement that goes against the party’s central committee decisions. “There will be no deal with her now. Implement the party’s decision,” Oli instructed.

Central Committee member Bishnu Rijal, who attended the meeting, also confirmed receiving the message that no deal would be made with Bhandari. “The party has made a decision. Just because someone had a different opinion yesterday doesn’t mean we should distance ourselves. The chairman urged us to convince and bring everyone to stand behind the party’s decision,” said Rijal.

PM Oli also argued that no injustice had been done to Bhandari. “Her only political engagement during the Panchayat era was with the student wing Akhil. After entering parliamentary politics, she has only gained—MP, minister, president. There’s no room for claiming injustice,” he stated.

Oli concluded by asserting that since only three leaders supported bringing Bhandari back into politics, there was no possibility of reversing the party’s decision.

People’s News Monitoring Service