Kathmandu, July 28: Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has taken the initiative to resolve the problem in Khokana in constructing the Kathmandu-Nijgadh fast track.

He held a meeting with the concerned officials and briefed them on how to resolve existing problems.

The government had set Khokana as the starting point of the fast track, but the Newar community has opposed it.

PM Oli has given instructions on how to respond to the demands of the Newar community in Khokana and accelerate the project's work. Minister for Physical Planning, Transportation and Infrastructure, Devendra Dahal, efence Minister Manbir Rai, PM’s chief advisor Bishnu Prasad Rimal, financial advisor Dr Yubraj Khatiwada, CoAS General Ashokraj Sigdel and secretaries from ministries were present at the meeting.

People’s News Monitoring Service.