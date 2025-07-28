Kathmandu, July 28: Opposition lawmakers have claimed that the government introduced the bill to amend certain land-related Nepal Acts in Parliament to serve the interests of land mafias.

During a meeting of the Agriculture, Cooperative, and Natural Resources Committee under the House of Representatives, lawmakers proposing amendments demanded that the government withdraw the bill.

Prakash Jwala, chief whip of the opposition CPN (Unified Socialist), questioned Land Management Minister Balram Adhikari, saying, “You are a minister from a communist party. Did you really bring this bill?”

He questioned why provisions were included that would allow those who had grabbed land to become rich by selling and distributing it. “Those who have captured excessive land under the guise of business, agriculture, and industry should be punished. If the land is not used for its designated purpose, it should be reclaimed,” he said. “Is this a socialist government’s plan to allow people to get rich by plotting and selling land seized in the name of business? For whom is this bill intended?”

He warned that those who pass the bill would be relentlessly pursued in the future and argued that the government would be better off withdrawing it now.

Sher Bahadur Kunwar, another Unified Socialist MP, questioned why the government opted for a convoluted route by introducing an ordinance if it had good intentions.

Hit Raj Pandey, chief whip of the main opposition CPN (Maoist Centre), remarked that the bill appeared to focus on empowering the Cabinet. “The amendments in the bill seem to overly center power in the Council of Ministers. That aspect must be carefully addressed in the law,” he said.

Pandey added that the government’s continuous deceit and failure to act have caused a crisis of trust among the people.

Maoist MP Bimala Subedi said the bill was brought to benefit middlemen. She accused the government of acting arbitrarily and corruptly in favor of brokers.

Earlier, the government had withdrawn a land-related ordinance after realizing it lacked enough support to pass in the National Assembly. The same provisions have now been repackaged in the bill currently being pushed for parliamentary approval.

However, the ruling Nepali Congress insisted that the bill be sent to a parliamentary committee, leading to its referral on the 8th of Shrawan. The Congress viewed the bill with suspicion and demanded clause-wise discussion in committee, otherwise accusing the government of rushing its passage through Parliament.

The Bill is Unconstitutional

Upendra Yadav, chairman of the Janata Samajwadi Party, declared the bill unconstitutional.

“If the goal is to solve the problem of squatters, the eighth amendment to the 2021 Land Act is sufficient. The 2076 Forest Act is also adequate. Why was this bill necessary? Under those laws, land has already been distributed to hundreds of thousands of people,” he said. “This bill contradicts the Constitution—specifically Article 109 and Schedule 6.”

He emphasized that the decisions of two constitutional benches of the Supreme Court must be taken into account.

Yadav alleged that, under the pretext of aiding squatters, influential individuals have secured land. “If land is being handed over to land traders for real estate purposes, that is not a solution to the squatter problem—it’s a handout to land mafias. After the ordinance that encouraged deforestation, thousands have settled in forests, hoping for land grants. This will lead to deforestation, desertification, and environmental imbalance,” Yadav warned.

He concluded that the land bill is not in the national or public interest. “How did the government’s eyes fall on the forests in buffer zones? Forests should be planted there, but instead, eyes are on using the land for settlement—which is wrong,” he said.

Prakash Adhikari, a lawmaker from Janata Samajwadi Party (Nepal), also demanded that the bill be withdrawn. “This bill does not serve anyone’s interest—it is a law to fatten individuals. It should be withdrawn,” he said.

He criticized the government for claiming to engage in climate dialogues like the Sagarmatha Dialogue, while simultaneously drafting laws to distribute forest land. “We say we are holding Sagarmatha Dialogue to address climate change, and at the same time, we are making laws to divide up vast forests?,” he questioned.