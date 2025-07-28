【来自南坡的问候】RA4251 9N-ALY

Kathmandu, July 28: Nepal Airlines Corporation has bagged the Best Airlines Award by the International Tourism Conclave and Travel Award (ITCAN) 2025.

The Airlines has been honored with the Best Airlines in Nepal Route.

The Award distribution ceremony was held on July 25 in New Delhi, where ICM Group Chairman Ajaya Gupta and the representative of the Indian Government, Nasir Aslam Bani jointly handed over the Award to the Nepal Airlines representatives stationed in New Delhi, Kamal Gyawali, Raman Niraula and Bhanubhakta Katwal.

The prestigious award has boosted the image of Nepal Airlines.

People’s News Monitoring Service.