Kathmandu, July 28: Nearly 2,400 police personnel resigned from the force over the past year. From Shrawan 2081 to the end of Ashad 2082, a total of 2,369 police officers—ranging from constables to senior officials—tendered their resignations.

According to the Nepal Police Headquarters, dissatisfaction over transfers, promotions, and career development has driven this spike in resignations. In some cases, officers have left the force to pursue lucrative employment opportunities abroad.

At a press conference held Sunday, the Police Headquarters also acknowledged that some officers opted to resign following departmental action after being implicated in misconduct or criminal activities.

In the same fiscal year, police offices across the country received 58,472 criminal complaints. Among these, 510 were related to premeditated murder charges. There were also 142 cases of abduction, 152 cases of human trafficking, and 2,387 cases of rape registered.

Police spokesperson Binod Ghimire stated during the press briefing that, on average, 160 criminal cases are registered daily. Suicide cases alone amounted to 6,852 during the year, while 112 cases of cybercrime were filed. Additionally, 34 individuals were issued red notices, and 20 suspects were extradited from various countries.

People’s News Monitoring Service