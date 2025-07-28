Kathmandu, July 28: CPN (Maoist Centre) lawmaker Lekhnath Dahal has claimed that certain provisions in the amendment bill to some Nepal land-related acts were included with the Giribandhu Tea Estate in mind.

Speaking at the meeting of the House of Representatives' Agriculture, Cooperative, and Natural Resources Committee on Monday, he said, “Sub-clause 4 of Clause 2 in this bill is related to Giribandhu Tea Estate.”

Clause 2(1) of the proposed bill amends Clause 12(6) of the Land Act 2021 BS to include provisions related to the sale of land in the housing business. It states:

“Notwithstanding anything mentioned elsewhere in this Act, a company that has obtained permission to operate a housing business under Clause 12(6)(1) may, within the limits prescribed by a notification order, develop land in accordance with prevailing laws and sell plots or houses or housing units (apartments) constructed on such plots.”

Clause 2(1) of the proposed bill also mentions:

“…When a company sells houses or housing units (apartments), the land kept for common use by buyers of such houses or housing units (apartments) must be registered under collective ownership of the buyers.”

However, the land kept for common use cannot be mortgaged or sold/distributed. Meanwhile, the Giribandhu Tea Estate land is connected to a controversial land ownership transfer scam, which has tainted Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s name.

