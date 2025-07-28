Biratnagar, July 28: The two cousin brothers who went missing while bathing at the sacred pilgrimage site Gosaikunda in Rasuwa have been found dead.

The deceased have been identified as 26-year-old Sujan Dhakal of Dhat, Biratnagar Metropolitan City-3, and Manoj Neupane of Belbari Municipality, who was residing in Kathmandu. Sujan, who was staying in Biratnagar, had recently traveled to Kathmandu.

On July 25 (10th of Shrawan), the duo had left for Gosaikunda from Kathmandu with friends. Both went missing on Sunday while bathing in the lake.

According to Sujan’s elder brother Vivek Dhakal, one of them slipped while bathing and the other went to rescue him. Tragically, both drowned in the process.

Manoj Neupane, 28, was a permanent resident of Belbari-11, and both were cousins (sons of maternal uncle and aunt).

Police confirmed that their bodies were recovered at around 10 a.m. on Monday. Efforts are underway to transport the bodies to Kathmandu, according to Vivek Mishra, brother of one of the deceased.

