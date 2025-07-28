Kathmandu, July 28: Deputy Speaker Indira Rana returned home last night after completing a six-day official visit to the People's Republic of China.

Rana returned home Sunday night after participating in a program organized in Henan Province, China. Rana participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Forum, Media and Think Tank Summit organized from July 23 to 27.

At the event, she addressed on the topic "Nepal's Perspective on Securing a Peaceful and Stable Environment for Development." She also met with officials from Henan Province and made an observation tour of various places, including the city of Zhengzhou in the same province.

The delegation led by Deputy Speaker Rana also included Jagdish Neupane, Deputy Secretary of the Federal Parliament Secretariat. She left for China on July 22, leading a two-member delegation.

People’s News Monitoring Service.