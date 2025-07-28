Kathmandu, July 28: A complaint has been filed against the Chief Commissioner of the Commission for the Investigation on Abuse of Authority (CIAA), Prem Kumar Rai. Yubaraj Poudel 'Safal' filed a complaint against him.

Safal has urged that necessary investigation and action be taken against CIAA Chief Rai, saying that he is involved in the wide-body aircraft scam, Nepal Oil Corporation land scam, fake Bhutanese refugee case, etc.

"The special court has expressed its objection to the fact that the case against accused Prem Kumar Rai was not prosecuted even in the full text of the final hearing on case No. 080 CR 0145 held on 20 Mangsir 2081," Yubaraj's complaint states. In the same vein, the judgment of the Special Court states that not prosecuting anyone involved in the same act and prosecuting someone selectively is against the principle of equal justice, such an action hurts the feeling that the law is equal for all and undermines faith in justice. He claimed that Rai, the head of the authority, was also involved in irregularities in the land purchase of Nepal Oil Corporation when he was the former supply secretary.

"When Rai was the supply secretary, the corporation had purchased more than 1.5 billion land in Bhairahawa, Chitwan Sarlahi, Jhapa and other districts." Prem Kumar Rai was the chairman of the board of directors who took the decision to purchase the land. Therefore, the then OIL executive director Gopal Bahadur Khadka, who implemented the land purchase decision, was prosecuted for irregularities worth crores of rupees in the OIL land purchase case, but no case was filed against Prem Kumar Rai, who decided to purchase the land. During the Corona epidemic, the case related to the Oil Corporation land case involving Prem Kumar Rai has been put in Tamil Nadu in a hurry. Therefore, I have immediately filed a complaint against the head of the authority, Rai Mucha, to take action against him in accordance with the Prevention of Corruption Act."

People’s News Monitoring Service.