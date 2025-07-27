London, July 27: Donald Trump said on Saturday that he had held talks with the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand, as the two countries sought an "immediate ceasefire" following border clashes, BBC reported.

At the beginning of a private visit to his Scottish golf courses, the US president wrote on Truth Social that both nations "have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE!".

Thailand's acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, confirmed "that in principle, the Thai side agreed to the ceasefire".

But he said Thailand "would like to see the sincerity of the Cambodian side in this matter".

At least 33 soldiers and civilians have been killed while thousands of Thai and Cambodian nationals have been displaced since fighting broke out on 24 July.

Trump said that he looked forward to resuming trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand though it wasn't appropriate to hold discussions until the "fighting STOPS".

He has intervened a week before US tariffs on Cambodia and Thailand are due to come into force.

From 1 August, businesses in the US shipping in goods from Thailand or Cambodia will have to pay a 36% tax unless an agreement can be reached before then.

It is not clear how Trump has become involved in the situation, given that just a day ago Thailand's foreign minister Maris Sangiampongsa said: "I don't think we need any mediation from a third country yet."

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had previously offered to facilitate talks between Thailand and Cambodia.

Earlier on Saturday, Cambodia had already called for "immediate" ceasefire with Thailand and a peaceful resolution to the dispute.

After teeing off at his luxury resort Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire, the US president said that he had spoken to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Phumtham.

"When all is done, and peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!" Trump wrote.

Thailand and Cambodia have each accused the other of firing first in this latest clash.

Thailand claims fighting began when Cambodia's military deployed drones to conduct surveillance of Thai troops near the border.

Cambodia alleges that Thai soldiers violated a prior agreement by advancing on a Khmer-Hindu temple.

The dispute between the two countries dates back more than a century, when the borders of the two nations were drawn after the French occupation of Cambodia.

People's News Monitoring Service





