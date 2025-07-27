New Delhi, July 27: At least six people were killed and several others injured in a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Sunday morning.

The stampede broke out around 9 am on the stairway route leading to the Mansa Devi temple.

“As per initial reports, six people have been confirmed dead, and around 10–15 others have been injured. Those in serious condition have been referred to higher medical centres,” Haridwar district magistrate Mayur Dixit said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic news of a stampede on the pathway leading to the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. SDRF, local police, and other rescue teams are on the spot, carrying out relief and rescue operations. I am in constant touch with the local administration and closely monitoring the situation. I pray to Mata Rani for the safety and well-being of all devotees.”

A rumour about electric current on the pathway led to the stampede, Haridwar district magistrate Mayur Dixit said.

According to some eyewitnesses, panic broke out after someone allegedly shouted about a live electric wire on the path, triggering chaos among the crowd of devotees, Dixit said. “The cause is still under investigation. We are verifying these claims and questioning eyewitnesses. Our probe is underway,” he added.

“Around 9 to 9.15 am we heard pilgrims crying for help. Since it’s a path you can only access by foot, there was immediate chaos and confusion. Local traders and residents were initially unable to understand what was happening. Ambulances soon arrived, and we assisted the police in ferrying the injured.

A boundary wall near the path is also believed to have contributed to the stampede,” Ujjwal Pundit, a teerth purohit associated with the Ganga Sabha, said.

A pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh said, “Around 20 people appeared to be injured from what I saw. After the incident, the temple gates were closed and all pilgrims were asked to return.”

