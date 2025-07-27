Kathmandu, July 26: Nepali Congress leader and National Assembly member Krishna Prasad Sitaula has stated that there is no alternative to the current government.

Speaking to journalists in Kathmandu on Sunday, Sitaula said that no single party has a majority at present, and there is no circumstance conducive to forming a new government.

“No party holds a majority. Had Prime Minister Prachanda not resigned, the same government would have continued. The current government was formed under certain circumstances,” he said.

Sitaula, who is also a National Assembly member, remarked that while the government has not been able to perform as expected over the past year, there is no viable alternative.

“Even though the government has not met expectations, it will continue, as there is no situation where another government can be formed,” he said. “There is neither a scenario nor an alternative for a new government. As per the agreement made, this government will complete its tenure.”

Leader Sitaula also said that the government would move forward by forming a task force to review the implementation of the constitution and consider necessary amendments.

