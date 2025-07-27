KATHMANDU, July 27: Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Kamala Pant has called for the impeachment of Prem Kumar Rai, the Chief Commissioner of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA).

Addressing the National Assembly on Sunday, Pant stated that the root cause of Nepal’s problems lies in the lack of good governance, which has created an environment where corruption and malpractice can flourish. She warned that public confidence in key state institutions is steadily eroding.

Pant pointed to a deepening mistrust, not just between political parties, but also between citizens and service providers. “People no longer believe in the system. There’s a widespread sense of distrust, and it’s even being said that under-the-table transactions are becoming normalized,” she remarked.

She also challenged the government, questioning whether the cabinet would take a stand against ministers allegedly involved in bribery scandals—many of whom, she noted, remain unaccountable and continue to operate freely.

Pant’s call for impeachment follows scrutiny from the Special Court, which raised questions about the CIAA’s decision not to take action against Rai in the controversial purchase of two wide-body aircraft—a case where Rai was reportedly part of the decision-making process.

People’s News Monitoring Service