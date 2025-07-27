China's BYD opens its first electric vehicle (EV) factory in Southeast Asia, a fast-growing regional EV market, in Rayong, Thailand, July 4, 2024. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Kathmandu, July 27: Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has produced 13 million units of electric vehicles (EVs).

The milestone model, Yangwang U7, was unveiled and celebrated as the company’s 13 millionth vehicle at BYD's Xiaomo Production Base, located in the Shenzhen–Shanwei Special Cooperation Zone in China.

In the first half of 2025, BYD's sales have continued to rise steadily. From January to June, its domestic sales increased by 31.5 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 2.113 million units.

According to BYD, international sales surged by 128.5 percent, totaling 472,000 units.

People’s News Monitoring Service