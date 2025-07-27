Kathmandu, July 27: In the past fiscal year, 312 Nepalis lost their lives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a major destination for foreign employment. These deaths occurred during the fiscal year 2081/82 (2024/25), according to data from the Nepali Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

On average, 26 Nepalis died in the UAE each month during that period. By comparison, 231 Nepalis had died in the UAE in the previous fiscal year (2080/81), with an average monthly death toll of 19.25.

The embassy’s records detail the monthly fatalities in 2081/82 as follows: 30 deaths in Shrawan, 32 in Bhadra, 33 in Ashoj, 35 in Kartik, 24 in Mangsir, 13 in Poush, 25 in Magh, 17 in Falgun, 17 in Chaitra, 35 in Baisakh, 20 in Jestha, and 31 in Asar.

Nepali workers in the UAE have died due to road accidents, workplace incidents, heart attacks, and other cardiovascular-related illnesses

People's News Monitoring Service