Kathmandu, July 23: The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) filed 137 corruption cases at the Special Court in Kathmandu during the fiscal year 2081/82 (mid-July 2024 to mid-July 2025). In these cases, a total of 753 individuals have been named as defendants, according to the CIAA’s recently published annual report.

The commission has claimed a total recovery of NPR 5.97 billion (NPR 5,977,308,838) from the accused in these cases.

Among the cases filed, 37 were related to bribery, 36 to unlawful benefits or losses, 27 to fake or forged educational certificates, and 23 to damage or misuse of public property. Similarly, there were eight cases related to illegal wealth accumulation, two involving money laundering, and four categorized under miscellaneous issues.

There were 22 instances of sting operations where 33 individuals were caught red-handed, leading to the seizure of NPR 5.51 million in bribes.

During the fiscal year 2081/82, the CIAA received a total of 37,026 complaints through various channels. Of these, 28,597 were filed in the same fiscal year, while 8,429 were carried over from the previous fiscal year 2080/81.

In comparison, the CIAA had filed 201 cases in fiscal year 2080/81, with 1,520 people named as defendants and a total claimed amount of NPR 8.35 billion (NPR 8,351,298,142.46).

People’s News Monitoring Service