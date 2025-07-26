Kathmandu, July 26: The CPN-UML establishment faction has intensified meetings to prevent former President Bidya Devi Bhandari from reentering active party politics. Discussions that began ahead of the Central Committee meeting continued on Friday, with leaders meeting central members from Karnali Province at the directive of party chair KP Sharma Oli.

According to an Oli confidant, similar discussions will be held across provinces to address Bhandari’s attempts to reengage politically and allegedly polarize party ranks. Clear instructions will follow these meetings.

Daily discussions are being held at the PM’s official residence in Baluwatar, led by General Secretary Shankar Pokharel. The faction is also issuing regular directives to provincial in-charges and chairs. A late-night meeting on Wednesday lasted until 4 AM Thursday.

Leaders have been instructed to boycott and ideologically oppose any program organized by Bhandari, citing her actions as contrary to the constitution. The faction is also strategizing in case Bhandari seeks party membership renewal through the Election Commission or courts, and plans to direct subordinate bodies accordingly.

Tensions rose after the Central Committee decided not to renew Bhandari’s membership, triggering internal polarization. While UML publicity chief Rajendra Gautam denied deliberate efforts to block Bhandari, he criticized her for disregarding her stature as a former head of state.

Bhandari, claiming injustice from party leadership, has vowed to mobilize at the grassroots. Her loyalists have been meeting daily in Bhainsepati, preparing a counter-strategy. Sources say she is planning a national campaign tour.

Although she hasn’t spoken publicly, Bhandari has held private discussions with allies. The party’s decision, citing constitutional provisions, was opposed by Vice-chairs Surendra Pandey, Yubaraj Gyawali, and Standing Committee member Karn Thapa—who was reportedly assaulted when trying to register a dissent note. Oli ended the meeting by declaring Bhandari’s membership renewal blocked.