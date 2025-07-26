This photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows a scene at the plenary session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

* The SCO Media and Think Tank Summit is taking place in Zhengzhou, central China. As the SCO Summit in Tianjin approaches, the gathering of media and think tank representatives is of great significance to building a closer SCO community with a shared future.

* The summit's plenary session held on Friday emphasized the importance of upholding the Shanghai Spirit of mutual trust, mutual benefits, equality, consultation, respect for the diversity of civilizations, and the pursuit of common development.

* Participants believe that under the Shanghai Spirit, think tanks and the media play crucial roles and offer strong potential in promoting exchange and unity within the SCO.

ZHENGZHOU, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit held its plenary session in Zhengzhou on Friday, emphasizing the importance of upholding the Shanghai Spirit and uniting the media and academia to advance exchange and cooperation within the SCO framework.

The ongoing SCO Media and Think Tank Summit, co-hosted by Xinhua, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) and the Henan provincial government under the guidance of the State Council Information Office, is taking place in the capital of central China's Henan Province, beginning on Wednesday and ending on Sunday.

Themed "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit to Build a More Beautiful Home," the event gathered more than 400 representatives of nearly 200 media outlets, think tanks and government agencies from SCO member states, observer states and dialogue partners, as well as international and regional organizations.

Addressing the plenary session, Mo Gaoyi, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the State Council Information Office, called on all parties to actively promote the Shanghai Spirit.

As the SCO Summit in Tianjin approaches, the gathering of media and think tank representatives is of great significance to building a closer SCO community with a shared future, Mo said.

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, expressed the readiness to fully leverage the advantages of media and think tanks to work with all parties in alignment with the SCO's common aspiration for joint development.

By highlighting areas of shared interest and common concern, presenting a panoramic and multidimensional narrative of how SCO countries are joining forces in the new era, Xinhua aims to contribute wisdom and strength to building a closer SCO community with a shared future, he said.

This photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows a scene at the plenary session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

GUIDED BY SHANGHAI SPIRIT

The Shanghai Spirit -- the spirit of mutual trust, mutual benefits, equality, consultation, respect for the diversity of civilizations, and the pursuit of common development -- has served as the guiding principle for SCO countries, and is seen as a core value driving the organization's evolution into a model platform for multilateral cooperation grounded in mutual trust and equality.

Li Yonghui, a senior research fellow at the Institute of Russia, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies at the CASS, noted that Shanghai Spirit is the basis for political mutual trust, which is the SCO's core competitive strength.

"By reshaping values, embedding institutional mechanisms, and promoting the sharing of outcomes, the Shanghai Spirit has transformed gaps in trust caused by historical, cultural, and systemic differences into dividends of cooperation," Li said, adding that this serves as the driving force behind the SCO's growing vitality and appeal.

Marina Dmitrieva, deputy director of the Institute of Asian Studies for Science and Innovation at Far Eastern Federal University, believes the Shanghai Spirit reveals itself in trust -- beyond words.

"We are used to hearing that the 21st century is a century of clashes, but the example of the SCO proves the opposite: Where there is respect, there is no clash of civilizations; Where there is space to listen and be heard, we see differences as a resource, not a threat," she said.

Such concepts have united SCO member states, and continue to attract new partners to the organization in pursuit of cooperation based on mutual respect, equality and shared creation, Dmitrieva said.

Indira Rana, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives of the Federal Parliament of Nepal, said that guided by the Shanghai Spirit, the SCO stands as a beacon of cooperation, friendship and regional integration.

"We believe that safeguarding peace today requires addressing contemporary, multifaceted challenges," she said. "Only through dialogue, partnership and collective solutions can we ensure our common security and prosperity."

A participant (R) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit tries traditional Chinese attire at the venue of the summit in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

VITAL ROLE OF MEDIA, THINK TANKS

Under the Shanghai Spirit, think tanks and the media play crucial roles and offer strong potential in promoting exchange and unity within the SCO, participants agreed and stressed repeatedly at the summit.

The SCO Media and Think Tank Summit Zhengzhou Consensus, released at the summit on Friday, highlighted the roles of SCO media and think tanks as a bridge and link between countries, contributing wisdom and strength toward advancing peace, stability, prosperity and development both regionally and globally.

In the consensus, the representatives also called for joint efforts to gather wisdom and strength of multiple entities such as governments, businesses, academic institutions and the civil society to advance inclusive coexistence of different civilizations and deepen mutual understanding and affinity among people of all countries.

"By facilitating open dialogue, promoting cultural understanding and presenting diverse perspectives, we can counteract misinformation and build stronger bonds between our nations," said Ros Thansan, secretary of state for the Ministry of Information of Cambodia.

Muhammad Akmal Khan, president of Internews Pakistan, believes that the role of the media -- especially in SCO countries -- is to transform the potential of people-to-people exchange in building empathy and revealing shared aspirations across nations into a tangible reality.

He therefore suggested measures to support regular exchanges between young content creators across SCO countries, as well as the co-production of documentaries about SCO countries' cultures, and the translation of media content into different languages from those countries.

Dmitry Gornostaev, deputy editor-in-chief of Russia's Rossiya Segodnya Media Group, noted the significance of the participation of young journalists and scholars in cooperation under the SCO framework.

He suggested the establishment of dedicated platforms that young people in the media and academia sectors of SCO countries can use to join in discussions and engage in decision-making.

"Separate youth forums could be held where young participants discuss pressing issues, and even work together to draft documents," he added.

"We fully understand that, as journalists, we shape the information agenda," said Iryna Akulovich, director general of the Belarusian Telegraph Agency. She emphasized the importance of "changing the narrative" to place increased focus on stories from SCO countries.

"This is where think tanks and the media can truly make a difference," she said. "When we meet and interact, we are the ones building the future of our nations."

