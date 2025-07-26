

Kathmandu, July 26: Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, has said that monarchy is no longer the principal enemy of Nepal. Addressing a program in Kathmandu on Saturday, he stated that despite occasional attempts to revive it, feudal autocracy and monarchy do not pose the main threat today.

According to Prachanda, the real threat to the Nepali state now comes from crony capitalists and middlemen who have captured the country's economy and development process. He alleged that a handful of such profiteers are actively destroying the state, hijacking economic resources and stalling progress. He identified "bureaucratic capitalism" as the main obstacle to Nepal's journey toward development and prosperity.

“In Nepal today, it is the crony capitalists, brokers, and a few elites who are dismantling the state. They have monopolized the economy and derailed the development process. Bureaucratic capitalism has become the primary barrier to progress,” Prachanda said, adding, “The current situation is truly dismal.”

He further criticized the state of the legislature, calling it shameful. Referring to the Federal Civil Service Bill, he questioned who was behind the manipulations and deals that disrespected all lawmakers. “There’s corruption across the judiciary, bureaucracy—everywhere. We must fight against this,” he said. “The monarchy and feudal autocracy are no longer the main

People’s News Monitoring Service