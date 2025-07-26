Kathmandu, July 26: Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', has accused the government of orchestrating a conspiracy in the School Education Bill, just as it did in the Federal Civil Service Bill.

Addressing a program organized by the United All Nepal Teachers’ Organization in Kathmandu on Saturday, Prachanda said the current government has come to represent deceit, fraud, corruption, and dishonesty.

"You have all seen it—this government is like the very definition of deception, fraud, corruption, and dishonesty. That’s what the current government essentially is," he said.

Prachanda stated that he had worked hard to bring the School Education Bill to Parliament. "Had it not been a government led by us, there would have been no such agreement with teachers during the previous protest. It was because of our leadership that an agreement was possible," he asserted.

He added, "Even the drafting of the bill as per the agreement happened only because of our leadership. But during the process of taking the bill to Parliament, there was manipulation and tampering. The bill I had forwarded after cabinet approval was meddled with."

He recalled that similar tampering occurred in the School Education Bill as it did in the Civil Service Bill.

"Just as there was serious manipulation in the Federal Civil Service Bill—which you all are aware of and which is now under parliamentary investigation—similar tampering occurred in this bill too," he said. "Even before the bill was registered in Parliament, I had learned that it had been altered midway, stripping away provisions that could have at least addressed the teachers' demands."

After realizing this, Prachanda claimed he had the bill recalled and had the concerned staff apologize and correct their mistakes. The bill was then amended accordingly.

He further accused current Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli of disrespecting teachers and the teachers’ movement.

"During your long struggle, the Prime Minister himself launched a blatant and shameful attack on the movement and on teachers as a whole," he said.

Prachanda also accused the government of betraying its own commitment to enact the School Education Act by Asar 15 (end of June/early July).

"Despite our hard-fought understanding through intense debate and struggle, the government once again resorted to trickery and manipulation. Many efforts have been made to delay it. But let me tell you—this government will not succeed in that," he concluded.

People’s News Monitoring Service