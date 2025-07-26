Kathmandu, July 26: Former President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Friday defended the renewal of her membership in the CPN-UML, asserting there was no reason for controversy. At a press conference in Kathmandu, she stated that resuming political activity after completing her presidential term was a right guaranteed by the Constitution, and should not be viewed as improper.

“I have re-entered politics by exercising my constitutional rights, and my party membership renewal should not be questioned,” Bhandari said. She accused the UML leadership of trying to restrict her political engagement by falsely branding it unconstitutional. She emphasized that neither the Constitution, existing laws, nor the party's statute prevent her from rejoining politics.

Bhandari said her decision to return was driven by a desire to contribute to the party’s strength and to promote its ideological line, particularly People’s Multiparty Democracy. She criticised the UML’s recent move to block her re-entry, calling it rash and emotional.

“I served as a UML member for 35 years before becoming President, and now it’s been 45 years,” she said. “To reject my membership despite my continued commitment to party values is simply unjust. I urge fellow members to stay true to the party's principles and help strengthen it further.”

Her remarks came days after the UML Central Committee declared her return to party politics inappropriate, citing concerns over constitutional integrity. The committee argued that individuals who’ve held top constitutional offices—like President or Vice President—should not re-enter active party politics, as it could cast doubt on the neutrality of their past decisions, damage democratic norms, and harm their personal stature.

The same meeting, held until late Tuesday, also saw the party endorse statute changes removing the age cap of 70 and the two-term limit for executive positions. Bhandari was reportedly counting on these changes to potentially challenge current party chairman and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. However, more than 90 percent of central members are said to have sided with Oli in opposing Bhandari’s return.

Observers say Bhandari’s move could threaten Oli’s dominance in the UML. Although Oli has tightened his grip on the party since the 10th General Convention in 2021, Bhandari still enjoys strong grassroots support, bolstered by her leadership of the Madan Bhandari Foundation.

Despite opposition from the leadership, Bhandari appears undeterred. On Tuesday, even as the central committee met, she told reporters that she had already resumed active party engagement and would not step back.

“There’s a deliberate effort to intimidate those who support me. This must come to an end,” she declared.

The final decision on party structure and leadership will be taken at the UML’s National Statute Convention, scheduled for September 5–7 in Godavari, Lalitpur. People’s News Monitoring Service